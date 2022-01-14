Suzanne Crawford and John Tubbs say they are concerned about the increased traffic and potential danger to children that will result from a proposal to place commercial zoning adjacent to their Atlanta Avenue neighborhood.
The residents were reacting Thursday to a proposal before the City Planning Commission to rezone two residential tracts at 3323 and 3321 Cache Road to C-1 Local Commercial District, the most restrictive commercial zoning. The tracts face Cache Road on the south and back onto Atlanta Avenue on the north. While residents have acknowledged residential tracts along Cache Road are going to go commercial, they still have expressed strong concerns in recent years about some of the businesses proposed and built.
HTeaO Iced Tea franchise looking at lots
In this instance, securing the commercial zoning would allow Coty Jewell, Norman, to demolish the two empty houses there, making room for construction of an HTeaO Iced Tea franchise, an herbal tea business based in Texas, said city planner Kameron Good. The site plan shows a 2,550-square-foot building in the center of the tracts, with parking on the south and north sides and a double-lane drive-through on the east side of the building. Construction would eliminate what is now two residential driveways onto Cache Road and replace them with a single entrance/exit on Cache Road, with a second access point onto Northwest 34th Street.
Good said the tract also shows a treeline on the east side of the tract, buffering property to the east that still holds residential zoning. A fence along the back (north) side of the property has been recommended to include a treeline, providing a buffer for residents to the north.
Crawford, who lives immediately north of the Cache Road tracts, presented a petition from nine property owners who have multiple concerns about the proposal, including an increase in traffic. Crawford said other drive-through businesses already demonstrate the danger of cars backing up as they wait in drive-through lanes, and she is concerned about the effect. That includes the likelihood that traffic on Atlanta will increase as drivers get impatient trying to get back on Cache Road.
Tubbs, who also lives on Atlanta, echoed that concern, saying there is room for about three vehicles to line up on Northwest 34th Street between the entrance/exit to HTeaO and the stop sign onto Cache Road. Drivers aren’t going to wait, and will simply leave through the neighborhood, he said.
“Our traffic is going to double or triple,” he said, adding there are at least 20 children in that area.
Crawford said neighbors have other concerns, to include what she said is an inadequate height and composition to the fence planned along the property’s northern border. She said a stockade fence won’t shield windows on the back side of houses, while the fact the houses are on pier grade rather than slab foundations raise their elevation and a 6-foot-high fence isn’t enough. Neighbors also are concerned about the noise generated by customers and nighttime lighting.
“Part of the enjoyment of outdoor spaces is privacy,” she said, explaining both will infringe on residents who want to enjoy their backyards.
Commissioners conceded some of those concerns. CPC Chairman David Denham said the commission cited such concerns before a fast food restaurant was put in west of the two proposed tracts. Denham said the commission recommended against that placement, but the City Council — the final authority on zoning requests — approved it.
Commissioners said some adjustments can be made to shield residents, to include requirements that lighting be focused on the commercial property and surrounding houses. And, because the property abuts residentially-zoned areas, opaque screening is required.
A spokesman for the company said HTeaO’s busiest time tends to be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; the businesses close at 8 p.m. in the winter months and 9 p.m. in the summer. He also said there is no indoor seating; parking spaces are for customers who prefer to come inside to order rather than wait in the drive-through.
Commission gives OK
The commission’s recommendation for approval goes to the council with conditions, to include inclusion of a tree buffer on the north side of the property and an 8-foot-tall fence, rather than the 6-foot fence shown on the site plan. Commissioners also suggested a requirement that only left turns be permitted onto Northwest 34th Street.
But, commissioners continued to express reservations.
Dave Davison had questions about the double-lane drive-through, asking whether it will create another busy area like a fast food place located farther east on Cache Road that also tends to funnel traffic through the residential neighborhood.
Commissioner Deborah Jones, a retired city planner, said her concerns stem from the increased traffic demand on Cache Road, which already is a busy arterial with a high number of traffic accidents. She said businesses already allowed to open on the arterial and increase traffic were “bad planning,” adding if the City of Lawton doesn’t make an investment in things such as frontage roads and queuing lanes, accidents will increase and the ultimate effect would “hurt businesses.”
“We need to stop and think about high-traffic turning movements,” she said, suggesting it was time for a corridor analysis on the area.