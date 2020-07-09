A group of Oklahomans is asking retired Comanche County District Judge Allen McCall to resign from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
It is the second recent incident concerning the board. In May, a district attorney in northeastern Oklahoma said two other board members have conflicts of interest and she didn’t want them making decisions on cases that originated in her two counties, an argument the board rejected Monday.
According to Oklahomans For Criminal Justice Reform, more than 200 state organizations, businesses, and faith and community leaders have signed a letter asking for McCall to resign. McCall, who retired from the bench in 2013 after 31 years of judicial service in Comanche and Cotton counties, was appointed to the Pardon and Parole Board by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2017, then reappointed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court chief justice to a second term that expires in January 2023.
The complaint against McCall, according to a letter quoted by Oklahomans For Criminal Justice Reform, is that he “unjustly used his position at the board to intimidate Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Steven Bickley, threatening him with criminal accusations and saying he (McCall) would seek his (Bickley’s) termination. These threats were made because Judge McCall disagreed with proposed Board policy, and were not grounded in any wrongdoing by Director Bickley.”
The letter called McCall’s actions “a dangerous distraction from the important work the Pardon and Parole Board does” and said the board received national attention late last year for commutations and has “deftly balanced public safety with safely reducing our state’s prison population....” Oklahomans For Criminal Justice Reform said that McCall, in an e-mail, accused two other board members of working on behalf of the “social justice reform crowd” and threatened Bickley with a grand jury investigation unless he made efforts to keep death row inmates from seeking commutation hearings.
According to reports from the media in the Oklahoma City area, the Oklahoma Chapter of the NAACP is among those seeking McCall’s resignation, citing concerns about his opposition to commutation requests from death row inmates. Specifically cited is the case of Julius Jones, convicted and sentenced to death in 2002 for the July 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking. Jones continues to deny the charge, and has support from entities, residents and celebrities who have urged state officials to commute his sentence.
McCall has said he was seeking clarification on whether the Pardon and Parole Board could hear commutation requests from death row inmates, something Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter recently confirmed the board could do. In a press release, Hunter said he sent a letter of response stemming from a board inquiry that questioned whether death row inmates are eligible for commutation. Hunter’s letter references a 2012 legal opinion that he said established the board has constitutional authority to recommend commutations and the governor has a constitutional right to grant them.
In his statement, Hunter also said he was releasing a summary of the Jones trial transcript “that shows the overwhelming evidence of guilt of convicted death row inmate Julius Jones,” a decision he made after meeting with Howell’s family.
An attempt to contact McCall for comment was unsuccessful.
In May, Laura Austin Thomas, district attorney for Payne and Logan counties, said board members Kelly Doyle and Adam Luck had conflicts of interest because of their work for the Center for Employment Opportunities and City Care and she didn’t want them hearing litigation that originated in her counties. Doyle is deputy executive director of the Center for Employment Opportunities, while Luck is chief executive officer of City Care in Oklahoma City and also serves on the center’s board of directors.
Both members were appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in February 2019, after the State Legislature required that two board members come from social service organizations.