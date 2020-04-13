Several area school districts are having to place updates on hold due to rescheduled elections.
Four local April 7 elections have been rescheduled to June 30. Last month, the State Election Board Secretary issued an election emergency declaration allowing all entities to reschedule elections to another date allowed by law. The declaration was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in federal, state and local restrictions.
Districts affected are: Bishop Public Schools, Walters Public Schools, Snyder Public Schools and Caddo Kiowa Technology Center.
Walters Public Schools Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said he found out about the rescheduling when he returned from spring break last month.
“We’re disappointed because the items we had on the bond were in great need to our district,” he said.
The district was requesting a total of $845,000 for transportation and construction needs; $170,000 would be used to purchase new buses.
According to Dedmon, most of the district’s buses are more than 25 years old with more than 200,000 miles on their odometers. The fleet’s newest bus is a 2008 model.
The district was also planning to request $675,000 to fund what Dedmon called “much-needed” renovations to its middle school.
“Our middle school was built in 1954, we still have carpet that was put in in 1983 in the hallways, and we have lockers that are older than that,” Dedmon said. “We have to make sure that our facility is handicap accessible, we have an immediate need for that.”
Dedmon said while the bond is still critical to the district’s growth, it’s on hold for now. Administrators and teachers have been busy developing remote continuous learning programs for students learning from home this spring.
“It’s taken a backseat to students’ education and safety right now,” said Dedmon, adding the bond will likely run on a ballot later this year rather than in June. “We haven’t decided yet whether we’re going to run it again. We want to make sure that we don’t place an undue burden on our taxpayers.”
Caddo Kiowa Technology Center was hoping to elect its newest board of education member in the April 7 election. Now, the school will have to wait until this summer.
“When we do have a board race, we certainly want as many patrons as possible to vote,” said the school’s Superintendent Tony Hancock. “But we want people to feel safe getting out and doing that, and we don’t want to put those election board workers at risk.”
The school has five seats on its board, representing a handful of zones. Each year, one is up for election. This year, the zone 5 seat is open, which represents most of Anadarko and the school’s densest zone.
“We don’t always have a race, but in this case we had two people file for the position,” Hancock said. Patrick Hayes, Jr. filed to challenge incumbent Lance Shenold.
According to Hancock, the candidates will still face off in June, but not before the schedule change has thrown a few kinks into the process of reorganizing the board.
“For now, our board continues to work, and the incumbent continues to perform duties as he normally would,” said Hancock, adding that the board has been cautious in scheduling special meetings to move the election forward. “This is a little bit of uncharted territory for all of us. We take the public’s confidence very seriously, and we don’t want to do anything to not uphold the trust they have in us.”
Absentee ballots issued for April 7 elections are no longer valid and should be destroyed. Voters who were issued an absentee ballot for an April 7 election will be issued a new ballot for the June 30 election, if they are signed up to receive absentee ballots for all elections in which they are eligible to vote for the 2020 election year.
Download applications at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/index.html.
Voters who applied for an absentee ballot for an April 7 election only will need to submit a new absentee ballot request.
Request absentee ballots at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html.