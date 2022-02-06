Comanche County Republicans will hold their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A.
Plans are under way for a spring barbecue on April 23. Tables, which will seat 8, may be purchased at the meeting. Individual tickets, which will be $40, will go on sale in March. The catered dinner will feature live and silent auctions, and a speaker, who will be announced.
Additional information on the Comanche County Republican Party is available by contacting Chairman Daremy Gleaves, (580) 695-1255 or dlgleaves@hotmail.com.