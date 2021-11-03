Comanche County Republicans will host its first Liberty Chili Fest Saturday.
The event is set from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kids Zone Pavilion in Greer Park on Northwest 38th Street, at Meadowbrook. The event is free and chili will be provided, along with fixins’ and drinks plus games.
There also will be a separate Chili Cook-Off, with the winner awarded $50. Additional information is available by contacting Jonathan Gleaves, jonathanagleaves@gmail.com.
Comanche County Republicans also are reminded the regular monthly meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Marie Snyder Building, 101 S. 7th, Cache.
All County Republicans are encouraged to attend. Due to holiday travel and other activities, December’s meeting has been cancelled. Additional information is available by contacting County Chair Daremy Gleaves, (580) 695-1255 dlgleaves@hotmail.com.