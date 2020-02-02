Registered Republicans in Comanche County will hold their precinct meetings and county convention Feb. 11.
The events will be held in the auditorium of Building 100 of Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m., with precinct meetings set from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The county convention will be called to order after a short break.
Participants must be registered Republicans and should have their voter identification and precinct number. Those who do not have that information may obtain it by calling the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.
Participants will have the opportunity to sign up for the Fourth District Convention set March 20-21 in Pauls Valley. Delegates also will be chosen for the Republican State Convention May 1-2.
There will be a $10-per-person delegate fee, which will include dinner and snacks. Participants also are asked to bring a dessert; anything left over may be auctioned as a fundraiser.
Additional information is available through Comanche County Republican Party Chairman Ed Petersen, (580) 695-3686.