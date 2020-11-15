The Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Prairie Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
Reservations are required for lunch, which is “dutch treat” and $12 per person, all inclusive. RSVP by text/call/email to Mary Jane Jones, (580) 512-0900 or gprw2007@gmail.com. The deadline for reservations is Monday.
Republican men are welcome and may be associate members. Information is available at Facebook: Great Plains Republican Women.
Masks will be worn prior to eating and social distancing will be practiced. The GPRW meet the third Thursday of the month. Information is available by contacting GPRW President Wendy Zimmerman, Wzimmerman1949@gmail.com.