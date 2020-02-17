The Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Prairie Room at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
In addition to celebrating its 13th anniversary, the club will be disbursing items purchased with funds raised in November at its fashion and variety show, United We Stand. Rita Willoughby, executive director of SWOK Pregnancy Resource Center, will be attending to accept two cribs and five infant car seats. In addition, Great Plains Republican Women will be presenting numerous items to the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Reservations are required for lunch, which is "dutch treat" and $12 per person, all inclusive. RSVP by text/call/email to Mary Jane Jones, (580) 512-0900 or <gprw2007@gmail.com. Reservation deadline is Monday.
Republican men are welcome and may be associate members. Information is available on Facebook at Great Plains Republican Women.