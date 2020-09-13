The Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Prairie Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
Scott Chance, field representative for U.S. Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, will be the speaker. Reservations are required for lunch, which is “dutch treat” and are $12 per person. Deadline for reservations is Monday. RSVP by texting, calling or e-mailing Mary Jane Jones, (580) 512-0900 or gprw2007@gmail.com.
Republican men are welcome and may be associate members. Information is available on Facebook at Great Plains Republican Women.
Masks will be worn prior to eating and social distancing will be practiced. The GPRW meets on the third Thursday of the month. For more information on Great Plains Republican Women, contact President Wendy Zimmerman, Wzimmerman1949@gmail.com.