The Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Sunset Room of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
This meeting will be the annual “indoor picnic,” complete with fried chicken and all the trimmings. The program will feature live music, election report and a report from the national organization. Reservations are required for lunch, which is “dutch treat” and $12 per person. RSVP by texting, calling or emailing Mary Jane Jones, (580) 512-0900 or gprw2007@gmail.com. The deadline to RSVP is Monday.
Republican men are welcome and may be associate members. Information is available through Facebook: Great Plains Republican Women.
Masks will be worn prior to eating and social distancing will be practiced.