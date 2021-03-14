Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Prairie Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
The guest speaker will be Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn. If the schedule permits, Fourth District Chairman Steve Fair, Duncan, also may speak.
Reservations are required for lunch, which is “dutch treat’” and only $12 per person, all inclusive. RSVPs may be made through text/call/email to Mary Jane Jones, (580) 512-0900 or gprw2007@gmail.com. Deadline is Monday.
Republican men are welcome and may be associate members. Information is available on Facebook: Great Plains Republican Women, or by calling President Betty Beall, (303) 717-9238.