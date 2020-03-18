Republican Party activities have been postponed for the next two weeks, because of health concerns over COVID-19 and requests/suggestions from government and health providers.
The Fourth District Convention in Pauls Valley, scheduled for March 20-21, has been postponed. As soon as a new date is set, those who signed up to be delegates will be notified. Questions may be directed to Fourth District Chairman Steve Fair, steve.fair@ymail.com.
The Comanche County BBQ, scheduled for April 3 in Lawton, has been postponed. Republicans will be notified as soon as a new date is set.
Additional information is available by contacting Ed Petersen, Comanche County Republican Party Chairman, (580) 695-3686.