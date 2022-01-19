The Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Prairie Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
Guest speaker will be Cathy Costello.
The group also has begun a Constitution Alive series by David Barton and Rick Green, which will provide a grounding in the nation’s founding principles necessary to understand freedom, liberty and the blessings of our posterity. The sessions will be held for five more Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 19, and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Graduation will be Feb. 19. The sessions will be held at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A.