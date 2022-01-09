I was to be a French soldier, and a cook. I hand a plate to a fellow soldier, take a moment to scowl at a passing George Washington, then pick up some plates of food and carry them across a field.
We’re shooting at the Museum of the Great Plains’ Trading Post, today standing in for the French-controlled Fort LeBoeuf of the 1750s. We’re filming from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., and for most of that time we’re outside in wind chills that are 20 degrees below 0.
After doing the same motion upwards of 25 times, holding metal plates with frozen beef stew and hard tack threatening constantly to slide off onto the cold grass, the scowl I give to Washington becomes more and more real.
This is the final day of shooting of principal photography for “Washington’s Armor, Part 1,” and the last day the cast and crew will be filming in Lawton. The movie has seen several changes and significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the series of films was conceived as a six-part miniseries, before delays forced it to be reconceived as a trilogy of feature-length films after a pilot had already been filmed.
Sitting among gathered extras during dinner, Nathan Myers, the art director for the film series and who will eventually be acting in a major role in the second and third films, talks about how the changes affected the crew, who have worked on the films for three years.
“At first we were pretty sad about it,” Myers said. “But after thinking about it, I really think it’s for the best.”
The delays and changes have weighed heavily on those who have worked on the project since it began, a weight that Director Tammy Lane addresses to the cast and crew before the day begins.
“We release Feb. 21,” Lane says. “It’s not like we can postpone this. This is it.”
This energy informs everything on set, a feeling that, no matter how long it takes, everything must finish today. The mood finds expression in the urgent commands shouted at extras by Silas Leupold, the first assistant director of the production. He’s not gentle or patient while he speaks, and he’s not supposed to be. His job is to wrangle people.
Before we go outside, every actor and extra must be dressed in period-accurate costume, then checked. Each of us must go through hair and make-up, to be wigged and covered with dirt, then checked. Each of us has to have our pictures taken and sent to the costume designer, then again checked, and finally brought outside.
Before all of this, we are taken outside for blocking. That is, we’re instructed on our basic movements in the scene. It’s decided here that I’ll be the fort’s cook, which presents a new wrinkle: we don’t have an apron.
This problem finds a quick solution in the deft hands of costumer Rebekah Hamilton. She takes a long sheet of rough fabric, cuts it into a diamond shape, puts one hole in it corresponding exactly with a button on my uniform. She then cuts strips of fabric, hand sews one to my uniform, and ties it, leaving a slight crease to serve as a pocket in the front. The entire process takes her five minutes.
“How long have you been a costumer?” I ask.
“My whole life, basically,” she replied.
Fully costumed, we gather outside. Smoke rises from inside the fort, and a faint orange glow hues from every window, partially the result of real fires lit around the perimeter, and partially the result of LED lights designed to mimic the color and flickering of flames.
Setting up shots, and executing them is a complex process, especially for filmmakers who take a project seriously enough to spend three years working on it. First, we rehearse the movements of the actors, with the director and cinematographer watching closely. Occasionally, we’ll repeat the rehearsal several times, as the crew adjusts the mechanics of the scene. Then we film. Each shot takes anywhere from 3 to 6 takes, occasionally more if there’s dialogue involved.
The already complicated procedure is made more complicated by technical problems. The weather is so cold the gears inside the camera freeze up several times throughout the night, needing to be thawed. After this happens a few times, crew members use a space heater attached to a pole to defrost it. Sometimes, while this happens, the actors are allowed to go into a heated cabin for a few minutes. Sometimes, we’re not.
In the cabin, conversation starts out awkward, but as the cold air and sleep deprivation work on the actors, everyone becomes more familiar, talking about our aspirations, movies and shows we’ve watched, the ongoing pandemic and stories of performances past.
One actor I met early in the day, Samuel Zupan, is the youngest among us, and his youth shows. Until well after 2 a.m., as tired actors shiver around him, he breaks into show tunes, dances and puts on various accents. His energy is endless, occasionally inspiring me to feel a little livelier in my losing battle with the cold.
As the day of filming draws to a close, we film a final section of dialogue. I can’t hear the actors speaking, though I try my best to figure out what the scene is about. A final call of “cut” is heard, and a tense moment passes before Leupold excitedly calls out “We’re done,” and the cast and crew, newcomers and old faces alike, break into cheers that felt defiant in the late hour.
Gathering for a picture together, sharing a victory I had only a small part of, I was reminded of what Zupan had said many times throughout the night, with a look of real wonder in his eyes.
“God, isn’t this a strange job,” Zupan said. “You get to play make believe for money.”