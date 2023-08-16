A transposition on an Oklahoma Highway Patrol accident report led to the wrong driver being identified as causing an Aug. 8 wreck that hospitalized an Elgin man.
William E. Adams, 62, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in stable condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Adams was driving a Nissan Armada eastbound on East Lee Boulevard shortly after 8:20 p.m. Tuesday with an eastbound Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig driven by Robert H. Ooten just ahead. When Ooten slowed down to make a right-hand turn at Southeast 120th Street, the Nissan ran into the back of the rig, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported.
Ooten, 67, of Apache, was not injured.
Johnson reported both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Speeding was identified as the collision’s cause.
The original story identifying the wrong driver making the right-hand turn ran in The Sunday Constitution.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.