West Gore Boulevard / Southwest 4th Street

No traffic lights, but stop signs are currently regulating traffic along eastbound and westbound West Gore Boulevard at the intersection of Southwest 4th Street. According to the city the replacement light will be completed today.

 Johannes Becht/Staff

For a few weeks, a City of Lawton truck had to secure an unstable traffic light pole on West Gore Boulevard westbound at the intersection Southwest 4th Street. The replacement pole will be installed today, according to a city official.

Workers from the City of Lawton’s Electronic Maintenance Department started working on the replacement of the damaged pole on Thursday morning. However, according to David Dixon, electronic maintenance superintendent, they ran into difficulties getting the signal arms down, which took longer than expected. But difficulties also arose with the replacement pole.

