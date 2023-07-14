For a few weeks, a City of Lawton truck had to secure an unstable traffic light pole on West Gore Boulevard westbound at the intersection Southwest 4th Street. The replacement pole will be installed today, according to a city official.
Workers from the City of Lawton’s Electronic Maintenance Department started working on the replacement of the damaged pole on Thursday morning. However, according to David Dixon, electronic maintenance superintendent, they ran into difficulties getting the signal arms down, which took longer than expected. But difficulties also arose with the replacement pole.
“When we pulled the replacement pole out of our pile of used poles, we discovered it had a large bracket welded to it at the point (where) we need to attach the signal arms,” Dixon said.
Dixon said that the process of cutting the bracket off was already underway on Thursday, and that his workers would have to smooth the welds to fit the signal arm butt plates.
For the time being, four-way stop signs on both intersections are regulating traffic. Dixon estimates that his department will be able to finish the job today.
The traffic light pole had been at risk of falling over after an accident a few weeks ago and had since been secured by a truck attached to it.