A Ponca City man with a history of domestic abuse allegations is in the Comanche County Detention Center on $50,000 bond after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
Ivan Wayne Tubbs II, 43, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of domestic abuse, assault and battery, second and subsequent, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to four years in prison.
Tubbs was arrested early Wednesday morning after the woman was admitted to the Lawton Indian Hospital, 1515 NE Lawrie Tatum Road, due to injuries from an assault. According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman had multiple lacerations to the face.
The woman said that she was traveling in a vehicle on Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road with her boyfriend, Tubbs, when a verbal argument escalated. She said he began pushing her while she was driving. That’s when she said she stopped the vehicle, got out and began to walk away when he pushed her to the ground, causing several facial injuries, the affidavit states. She said that’s when she ran to the hospital for help.
Investigators discovered blood on the driver’s side door of the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, when Tubbs was arrested and booked into jail, it was learned he had several previous domestic abuse charges and a March 2013 felony conviction in Oklahoma County for domestic abuse.
Tubbs, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. March 11 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.