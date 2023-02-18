Two different traffic stops for impaired driving in Lawton have led to a Rush Springs man being jailed on $150,000 combined bond for aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Dylan Steven Ray Jensen, 27, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged in separate cases involving drug trafficking.
In both sets of charges, Jensen received felony counts of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as one count of inattentive driving, records indicate. Each trafficking count is punishable by between two years to life in prison.
One set of charges followed a Feb. 10 traffic stop at Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road after a vehicle remained stopped at the green light. According to probable cause affidavit, Jensen was found asleep at the wheel with a "wad of cash" in his hand. Investigators said he admitted to taking a M30 pill. M30s are counterfeit Oxycodone containing the more powerful fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.
An "excessive amount" of fentanyl was recovered as well as several Naproxen and Alprazolam pills, according to the charges.
Jensen also was charged for a September 2022 incident at 1136 NW 75th following a wreck with a brick mailbox. Jensen told police he’d been “momentarily blinded” by sunlight hitting his cell phone screen, the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators stated he appeared impaired and had difficulty focusing or staying awake.
Jensen denied taking any medicine or illicit drugs but, according to the affidavit, admitted he’d taken some Oxycodone and smoked marijuana two hours prior. Investigators stated he nearly fell asleep twice while taking the field sobriety test.
During a search, police found 53 M30 fentanyl pills, 12 Quetiapine pills, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of marijuana. Jensen told police he was taking the pills over to a friend’s house as a favor, the affidavit states.
Jensen has a February 2021 felony conviction in Comanche County for a count of possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond per case, $150,000 total, with the condition he wear a GPS if released, Jensen returns to court at 3 p.m. April 25 for his preliminary hearing conferences.