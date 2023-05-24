Repairing or replacing all the identified problems with Lawton streets would cost $495 million.

That’s repairing today’s problems over a five-year period, said Kurt Keifer, president of Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), the firm the City Council hired more than a year ago to analyze Lawton streets. The firm’s task was two-fold: analyze the condition of arterials and residential streets, then make recommendations on how to address issues. IMS completed its analysis and report, which Keifer presented to the council Tuesday. Council members didn’t take any action — the item was set for presentation only — but they did ask questions about IMS’s process, its recommendations and the condition of city streets.

