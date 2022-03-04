WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oklahoma Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, a member of the House Energy Action Team, introduced the Prohibition on Imports of Russian Oil Act, which would immediately cease all U.S. imports of Russian oil and other petroleum-based energy products.
“By currently purchasing approximately 700,000 barrels of Russian oil and other petroleum products per day, the United States is indirectly funding Putin’s war chest, which is absolutely unconscionable,” Cole said in a statement. “Considering that Russia’s energy industry makes up around one-quarter of its Gross Domestic Product, it is simply common sense for America and our allies to immediately stop buying these products from a country led by an evil and authoritarian dictator — one who waged an unprovoked war against an innocent neighbor and continues to ruthlessly attack the Ukrainian people. If President Biden will not take action to address this blatant error and stop feeding the beast, Congress should pressure him to do so by passing the Prohibition on Imports of Russian Oil Act.
This legislation, if enacted, which would cause immediate, crippling economic effects on the Russian economy. Indeed, the United States must hold Putin’s regime accountable and stop further support of the atrocities committed.”