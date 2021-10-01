WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole, R-Okla., has opposed legislation to suspend the national debt limit through the end of 2022.
“While it is correct that Democrats and Republicans have come together in the past to address the debt ceiling, the circumstances were drastically different. Moreover, such efforts were often paired with provisions seeking to reduce the deficit and slow the growth of the national debt, which is not the case with today’s measure,” said Cole. “However, while both parties have shared the responsibility of dealing with the debt limit before, it is categorically false for Democrats, especially current members of leadership, to act as if they have always participated and been supportive.
“Indeed, the same Democratic leaders who are blasting Republicans now refused to raise the debt limit on more occasions than not when Republicans controlled the White House and both chambers. In fact, during the last five times Congress addressed the debt limit under unified Republican control, now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer only voted to raise it once out of five times.
“Regarding this current situation, Republicans have made it known for months that they would not support raising the debt limit as long as Democrats peddle their bloated and irresponsible spending plans and socialist-style policies. Since the beginning of the year, Democrats have been pushing their radical and wildly expensive policy agenda despite having the bare minimum of a majority in both the House and Senate. The results have been shocking: more big government socialism, increased spending, rising inflation and higher taxes. Just as Democrats have been perfectly fine with moving their radical policies alone, they should also take ownership of the need to address the debt limit – on their own. After all, their desire to suspend the debt limit through the end of 2022, without restriction, is clearly intended to provide a blank check for their spending binge of unprecedented proportions.”