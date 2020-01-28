Jerry Renshaw of Elgin will be one of five individuals recognized for their outstanding support of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation when it hosts its inaugural “I Believe” Gala on Saturday at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel ballroom in downtown Oklahoma City.
Renshaw will receive the first-ever Teacher Believer award recognizing an Oklahoma FFA adviser, former or present, who demonstrates great support for foundation programs, notably the chapter trust.
Renshaw has been a champion of the chapter trust program since its inception. Today, the program has surpassed the $1 million mark and continues to grow and ensure the prosperity of the Oklahoma FFA Association for many generations to come.
Renshaw is owner-operator of Built Better Enterprises LLC, 13577 NE Kleeman Rd., Elgin. It is a family-owned manufacturing business that makes truck beds and trailers for agricultural, industrial and utility work.
Prior to launching his successful business, he spent 28 years in the classroom as an agricultural education instructor at Elgin Public Schools. He retired from teaching in 2010. During his time there, he was known as the comprehensive agricultural mechanics guru among his peers and helped the Elgin FFA chapter earn the longest winning streak of the state ag mechanics career development event.
“There’s no one more deserving of this award than Jerry Renshaw,” said Kendall Brashears, interim executive director of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. “He truly is a role model for younger generations and his commitment to the Oklahoma FFA has played a key role in helping this organization grow.”
“I am honored and very flattered,” Renshaw said.
He found it very rewarding to be an ag educator because he got to be the ag mechanics instructor, beef cattle adviser and program director all in one. He loved teaching kids a skill with their hands, helping them with their show animals and instilling them with a work ethic, pride and a sense of responsibility.
“I’ve been blessed as a teacher over the years,” said Renshaw of the many students who have competed at the national level on ag mechanics teams and FFA proficiency awards as well as Oklahoma State University’s annual interscholastic competition in May. Elgin has had 26 OSU state champion teams and 13 national teams, he noted.
Also, Elgin had a Gold Emblem FFA chapter all 28 of the years he taught and that tradition continues today. The Gold Emblem puts the chapter in the top half of the top 1 percent in the nation, and Elgin has maintained that status ever since 1981.
“When the kids do well, that’s our sign that we’re doing good,” he said.
The gala will include a formal dinner, silent and live auctions, and entertainment to raise funds for the Oklahoma FFA Foundation’s “I Believe Campaign.” This campaign began fundraising in 2019 to create an endowment fund for financial sustainability of the annual Oklahoma FFA State Convention.
For more information about the gala, visit www.ibelievegala.com.