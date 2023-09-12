Educational psychologist Dr. Michele Borba, Ed.D., from California, has been to 19 countries and 49 states. Her conclusion: Stress levels in the United States are among the highest in the world, especially for children.

The best-selling author will speak at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Cameron University’s Theatre, 2702 SW A Avenue, as part of CU’s 12th triennial academic festival dealing with mental health. Borba’s main focus, she said, will be on teaching coping skills to reduce stress and anxiety in children. On Nov. 6, neuroscientist Dr. Nii Addy will then talk about adult mental health as part of Festival XII.

