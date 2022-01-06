Do we need different kind of thinkers?
According to Temple Grandin, professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, author, and prominent speaker on both autism and animal behavior, we do.
“You need us,” she said at a workshop Monday morning at the Cameron University Theatre. The workshop, “Autism and Why the World Needs Different Thinkers,” was sponsored by Great Plains Technology Center.
Grandin discussed the importance of utilizing different ways that people think to include those on the autism spectrum.
“These different kinds of minds are good at doing different sorts of things, and they can often make really good teams. For example building a food processing plant the visual thinkers are not able to do algebra and design all the complicated, clever equipment inside the plant. The mathematicians do the boilers in the refrigeration and you need to have the whole team to succeed,” Grandin said.
Grandin noted there are three basic categories of specialized brains. Some individuals may be a combination of all three. Visual thinkers, like Grandin, think in pictures, in specific images.
“Learning algebra was difficult for me, because it didn’t make sense. There was nothing for me to visualize,” she said. Children who are visual thinkers will often be good at drawing, arts and building things with building toys such as Legos.
Math thinkers think in patterns and often excel at math, chess and computer programming, whereas verbal thinkers think in word details. They often love history, statistics, and perhaps foreign languages.
Grandin emphasized the importance of an educational emphasis on building up the strengths of those on the autism spectrum instead of just working on their deficits. Building up those strengths could build skills that could turn into a job. She stressed the need for schools to keep classes that foster creativity and expose children to careers based on their strengths such as art, cooking, playing musical instruments, woodworking, theater, welding, auto shop and creative writing.
Because she is a visual thinker, she can see risks and problems. This has enabled her to build entire systems in her imagination. She has designed equipment and livestock facilities. In fact today, half the cattle in the United States are handled in facilities she has designed, including the chutes used for the longhorn and bison sales at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Grandin spent the afternoon touring the facility she designed.
For more information about Temple Grandin can be found at her website www.templegrandin.com