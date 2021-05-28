Lawton Public Schools had to scramble when February’s brutal cold blast caused such extensive damage inside Edison Elementary School, students and staff had to be relocated.
But, the damage caused after a waterline broke and flooded most of the building also presented the district with an opportunity, said Superintendent Kevin Hime.
“We should do it all,” Hime said, as district officials analyzed the interior of the building and realized that damage was so extensive, 70 percent of the school would have to be repaired anyway, “so why not redo all the walls and everything.”
The elementary school in northwest Lawton was one of several with extensive damage after frigid temperatures caused waterlines to freeze then break. While much of the damage in other buildings could be repaired by the time the district reopened its buildings or within days thereafter, Edison was so badly damaged after a waterline broke in a classroom bathroom that district officials made the decision to let students and staff finish the school year at Learning Tree Academy (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten) and John Adams Elementary (first through fifth grades).
The initial plan was to dry out water-damaged flooring, but after fully assessing the building, district officials decided their only option was replacing the damaged materials, and that work was going to take some time to accomplish. Jack Hanna, Lawton Public Schools executive director of maintenance, said the interior damage involved all but three classrooms.
“It pretty much flooded 92 percent of the building,” he said.
So, since extensive repairs would be needed to water-damaged materials, Hanna said district officials decided it was the right time to do an extensive renovation of the mid-1960s-era school. Work began about three weeks ago.
Hanna said that in addition to replacing flooring, the project includes replacing all lights in the school with LED lights and replacing ceiling tiles in all classrooms (“Some are in really good shape, but some are old and dated and look bad”). Two bathrooms on the east end of the building, original to the school, are being remodeled. Sheetrock is being installed over brick classroom walls and cabinets are being added for more storage space. Nicked and damaged glass is being replaced throughout the building.
Outside, workers will install a new marquee sign and new landscaping. Hime said he intends to add Edison to the district’s Curbside Appeal Program, which is funding exterior renovations for LPS schools.
Hanna said the work is being done by an in-house crew created by the district. Some new staff members were hired for the crew; others are reassigned district personnel with some construction-related skills.
“Some may stay on this renovation crew,” Hanna said of what was intended to be a temporary reassignment.
The crew’s original goal is to be finished with Edison by mid-June, but when district administrators decided the project should be expanded to renovate the entire school, the completion time was extended to early or mid-July. That’s still early enough to get teachers moved back into Edison before school resumes in August.
Hanna said students will notice some changes when they return to campus in August, starting at the front entrance with landscaping. He also noted the building won’t be turquoise.
“We’re changing up the color scheme, putting fresh paint everywhere. New flooring; classrooms won’t have brick and block walls,” he said. “It will be nice and clean and have a fresh look to it.”