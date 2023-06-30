A city hall renovation project estimated at $7.577 million restores plans to build a utility payment building in the west parking lot.

Work began this week after city staff and project engineer CMS Willowbrook met to establish timelines for the work that will convert three unfinished floors in Lawton City Hall to use as city offices: the top floor of the south wing and the second and third floors of the north wing. City Engineer Joseph Painter said the project will convert 35,500 square feet of space, with work to include interior demolition, framing, plumbing and electrical work, and room finishes, as well as installation of a new HVAC system.

