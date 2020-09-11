The Association of South-Central of Oklahoma Governments and the Census Bureau have set up sites in Southwest Oklahoma to help residents fill out the 2020 Census.
The locations and times are:
Today: Town of Fletcher, Fletcher Town Hall, 423 E. Cole from 1-3 p.m.
Sept. 14 – Town of Ninnekah, Ninnekah Town Hall, 301 N. Old Highway 81 from 2–5 p.m.
Sept. 15: Town of Cyril, Cyril City Hall, 116 W Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 21: Town of Binger, Binger Town Hall, 202 W. Main Street from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 28: City of Marlow, Garland Smith Public Library, 102 Main Street from noon–4 p.m.