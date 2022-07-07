The remains of a sailor who died on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, will be buried next week.

Seaman 1st Class William Brooks will be buried at 11 a.m. July 16 in Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie, Md. Brooks was born July 19, 1922, in Cumberland Gap, Tenn. He enlisted in the Navy in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 13, 1940.

In 1941, seaman first class was the third-lowest enlisted rank of the United States Navy, above seaman apprentice and seaman second class. Duties included knowledge of naval drill duties, knots, steering and signaling, standing watches and gunnery duties.

Brooks’ awards and decorations include: Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Mead with Fleet Clasp, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, American Campaign Medal and Word War II Victory Medal.

Brooks was one of 429 men who died when the USS Oklahoma was bombed by the Japanese in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941, in Hawaii.

Project Oklahoma was begun in 2015 in identify service members who were unaccounted for. When the project began, 388 service members were unaccounted for. Since then, 355 have been individually identified, according to Lt. Cmdr. Jory Morr, POW/MIA Branch Head, Navy Casualty Office.

Remains are identified using DNA reference samples from USS Oklahoma families. The Department of Defense has more than 84 of required samples to support DNA analysis on Oklahoma remains as well as many medical and dental records from the Oklahoma service members, according to Morr.

The DNA profiling process begins with a sample of an individual’s DNA, typically called a “reference sample.” During Project Oklahoma, the Navy reached out to families via letters and phone calls requesting their participation in the Family Reference Sample Program in efforts to possibly make a positive match, and identify their loved one lost on the USS Oklahoma, Morr said.

Once the remains are identified, the Navy works with the family for the final disposition of the remains, according to a press release from Navy Personnel Command.

Did You Know?

Milestones in the U.S.S. Oklahoma’s career:

Aug. 13, 1918: Sailed with her sister ship, the USS Nevada, to protect and escort allied convoys in European waters in World War I until the war was over.

December 1918: Participated as an escort to President Woodrow Wilson traveling to France to negotiate the Versailles Treaty. In June 1919, returned to France to escort the president home.

1919-1926: Part of the Atlantic Fleet for two years and then the Pacific Fleet for six years. Participated in the Peruvian Centennial and the unveiling of the San Martin Monument.

July 1936: Sailed to Spain to rescue American citizens and refugees of the Spanish Civil War. While enroute to France, a woman gave birth, the first time a baby was born aboard an American battleship.

Dec. 6, 1940: Based at Pearl Harbor for patrol and exercises.

Dec. 7, 1941: Pearl Harbor attacked by the Japanese.

USS Oklahoma was decommissioned in September 1944 and sold to Moore Drydock Co. of Oakland, Calif., for $46,127. In May 1947, two tugs, Hercules and Monarch, began towing the Oklahoma to California.

May 17, 1944: The tugs entered a storm more than 500 miles from Hawaii. Hercules put her searchlight on the former battleship, revealing that she had begun listing heavily. After radioing Pearl Harbor, both tugs were instructed to turn around and head back to port. Without warning, Hercules was pulled back past Monarch, which was being dragged backwards at 15 knots (17 mph). Oklahoma had begun to sink straight down, causing water to swamp the sterns of both tugs. To save themselves, the crews released her and let her go.

The Oklahoma's plunge to the bottom of the Pacific was recorded at 1:40 a.m., but her exact location is unknown.

— Source: US Navy POW/MIA