The remainder of the City of Lawton’s Shelter in Place requirement goes into effect today, under an amended Civil Emergency Proclamation signed by Mayor Stan Booker on Friday.
The directives contained in that proclamation will remain in effect until April 30, unless Booker acts to extend or terminate the action.
While some new directives went into effect Friday — including a requirement limiting the number of customers inside essential businesses (meaning, those allowed to remain open under the civil emergency) — the bulk of requirements will go into effect at 11 p.m. today. City officials have said many businesses already are following the new directives.
They range from a curfew that allows only employees of essential businesses to be on the streets between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and strict sanitation requirements for businesses. The Shelter in Place order specifies that all residents must be at home except for activities, work or business deemed essential.
City officials, in an update issued late Friday, also highlighted additional provisions within the proclamation, to include:
• The closure of campgrounds and most outdoor public restrooms owned by the City of Lawton.
• Specifications on allowable activity by staff and management at non-essential businesses. For example, minimal staff may be on site outside of curfew hours to maintain minimum basic operations such as payroll and inventory operations, though business with the general public is not allowed.
• Penalties for the failure to comply: violation of the order is punishable through criminal misdemeanor (fine up to $750 and/or 60 days in jail) or civil enforcement (revocation of a business occupancy permit)
• Clarification on gatherings of six people or less: all public and private gatherings of more than six people occurring outside a single household or dwelling unit are prohibited.
Provisions that will go into effect as of 11 p.m. today include:
• Citywide curfew is in effect between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Essential work and essential shopping for workers is permitted en route; emergency travel is permitted. Essential workers should carry letters from their employers on company letterhead during curfew hours.
• New signage at businesses is required. In addition to social distancing signs, signage at gas pumps, signage at ATMs, and signage at retailers detailing “one cart — one person” will be required. Gas stations must make available sanitation wipes or paper towels at pumps.
• Sneeze guards are required at all businesses with indoor points of transactions/cash registers.
• Spacing of 6 feet or more in lines of customers, inside and outside stores, shall be imposed and maintained by businesses.
• Store owners should implement markings and signage for one-way aisle travel in stores.
• If carts are available, store owners shall encourage the use of carts for all shoppers to help with social distancing.
• Sanitization wipes or sanitizer, as available, will be made available at all cash registers.
• Social gatherings are limited to no more than six people.
• Refillable drinking containers may not be refilled.
• A Shelter in Place Mandate is in effect: All citizens must be home except for activities, work or business deemed essential.
Additional information is available at the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov, under the COVID-19 link at the top of the page.