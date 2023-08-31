Prison Ministry

In this file photo from July 2022 Deacon Harold Davis prepares a potato salad in the kitchen of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Part of it is fed to prisoners of the Correctional facility on the south side of town.

 File photo

When Rev. Davison A. Virgil arrived in Lawton almost four decades ago, it was its focus on service that attracted him to St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church. Now, 37 years later, the now-pastor is leading his church into its 75th year of existence.

With several anniversary and memorial services and many more events, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 75th anniversary from Monday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 17 (see box for schedule).

