The Ladies Dorcas Guild of St. John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th Street, will serve its 29th annual turkey dinner on Nov. 4th.
The dinner is open to the public and will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m.
October 28, 2022
The dinner includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, a roll, cranberry sauce, one piece of pie, and a drink. Prices are $15 for adults; $5 for children 6-11; free for ages 5 and under.
Dine-in is available as well as take out.
All of the proceeds are used for the Lutheran Women’s Missionary work, both locally and throughout the world.