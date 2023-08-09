Encouraging and empowering young adults to become leaders and build their relationship with God and Jesus is the goal of the first annual Set Free Praise Dance Conference, and a few slots are still available.
Deadline to register via Eventbrite is Friday. Hosted by Set Free Ministries, a non-profit organization, the conference will take place next Friday and Saturday in Might Community Development & Resource Center, 714 SW 45th, and costs $35.
“I’m excited to have them out,” Maria Meredith, conference host and founder of Set Free Ministries, said. “We want them to let go and let God take control.”
Letting go is why the conference will consist of dance classes to encourage participants to worship God through praise dance. There also will be three different workshops, for which several instructors are coming to Lawton from as far as Florida and Indiana. Those workshops take place Saturday, while Friday, the focus is on worship and praise.
The conference is focused on enabling youth and young adults to grow their relationship with God and take that back to their ministry. However, there is no age limit for participants. The oldest one is 67, Meredith said.
Three meals are included, as well as a ministry book and a choreography to take home.