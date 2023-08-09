Encouraging and empowering young adults to become leaders and build their relationship with God and Jesus is the goal of the first annual Set Free Praise Dance Conference, and a few slots are still available.

Deadline to register via Eventbrite is Friday. Hosted by Set Free Ministries, a non-profit organization, the conference will take place next Friday and Saturday in Might Community Development & Resource Center, 714 SW 45th, and costs $35.

