Holly Van Remmen

Holly Van Remmen, a scientist at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, sees no conflict between her faith and her work as a scientist.

OKLAHOMA CITY — There’s a common belief — backed by a century’s worth of survey data — that faith and science don’t mix.

A 1914 survey of scientists found an equal split on whether they believe in a personal God, and by 2009, the number believing in God had grown only slightly — to 51%. Separately, a Pew Research Center survey last year found that 56% of Americans believe there is conflict between science and religion.