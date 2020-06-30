The Holy City of the Wichitas has rescheduled the annual Prince of Peace Easter Pageant, though, it isn’t being held on Easter Sunday.
“The rumor is true. David Farmer, Refuge manager, has approved the presentation and date for the 95th Prince of Peace Pageant,” said Skip Hamill, the chairman of the board for the Wallock Foundation, which operates the Holy City.
There will be one performance of the pageant on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Holy City. Signups for the pageants will be held at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Holy City. There will be three rehearsals on Sept. 20 and 27 and Oct. 4 with a final dress rehearsal on Oct. 10.
The tradition of the pageant began in 1925 when the Rev. Anthony Wallock, an immigrant from Austria, held the first production in the Wichita Mountains with a cast of five. The production grew year after year and, in the 1930s, the Works Progress Administration constructed the Holy City of the Wichitas which would serve as the permanent pageant grounds.