New Zion Missionary Baptist Church will break ground Saturday on a new sanctuary, a dream which has been at least five years in the making.
The Rev. Dr. James E. Gorham, pastor, said the new facility will enable him to fulfill yet another dream – to start a mentorship program for young people.
“My goal in the next 3-4 years is to start a mentorship program for young men and young men on how to apply for a job, how to dress for success and how to search for jobs, and not only go to college but to tech centers,” Gorham said.
Gorham, a retired first sergeant in the Army, taught such programs to military personnel who were transitioning out of the military. He said he plans to use those same materials to teach young people.
The new sanctuary will free up space for his future mentorship program. Once the new sanctuary is built, the current sanctuary will be converted to a family life and youth center. Education space will remain the same, as will the fellowship hall.
Gorham, who has been pastor for the past 14 years, is quick to say that he is just building on what the previous pastor, the Rev. N. J. Jones, started.
Gorham said he, the deacons and the church want this addition to be a blessing for the community.
“We want to win souls for Christ and to focus on the younger generation,” he said.