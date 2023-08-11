Victor Dixon has been living in Lawton his whole life, but the condition he sees the city in worries him — so much that the pastor and founder of Seedtime & Harvest Ministries UBOC is planning a Hallelujah March at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
“We want to pray over the city of Lawton,” Dixon said, adding that the condition of the city has never been worse than now, naming drugs and crime as examples. Dixon said he would like to help by having prayers and “speaking with the Lord,” and is mobilizing church leaders and others to join him for the march and worship in the park.