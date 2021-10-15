APACHE — Lew Sterrett will bring his “Sermon on the Mount” to Apache Cowboy Church on Sunday.
Sterrett brings lessons for life and leadership from the language of the horse. He has developed many DVDS on varied subjects which have been used as a TV series. He also has written a book called “Life Lessons from a Horse Whisperer”. He shows how a trainer’s character wins the “heart of the horse” setting stage for future success in all areas of training. Some have said “it is a picture worth a thousand words”.
Cowboy Sunday will start with a chuck wagon coffee at 9 a.m., followed by Sermon on the Mount at 10 a.m. A chuck wagon dinner will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by music, cowboy poetry, free pony rides for the kids and vendors for the adults.
Bring your lawn chairs for the “Sermon on the Mount” under tents. Everything else is inside the Cowboy Church.
The public is invited.
For more information, contact: Pastor Dale Linebaugh, (319) 795-2954; Associate Pastor Jed Linebaugh, (319)795-1166; or Billy Bridges, (580)591-2719.
Apache Cowboy Church is located at 15513 US Hwy. 62, Apache, OK (2 ½ miles north of Porter Hill or 4 ½ miles south of Apache).