Martin Coon has been named new pastor at Bethel Baptist Church, 1902 NW Columbia.

Coon was born in Peoria, Ill., and received his early schooling in Illinois and Indiana. He attended high school in Florida, where his father pastored for over 25 years. After high school, he served in the military for nearly 18 years before being medically discharged due to injuries in the line of duty. While in the military, he served in peacetime and combat operations being awarded multiple awards for his leadership and “valor in the face of danger.”

Recommended for you