Martin Coon has been named new pastor at Bethel Baptist Church, 1902 NW Columbia.
Coon was born in Peoria, Ill., and received his early schooling in Illinois and Indiana. He attended high school in Florida, where his father pastored for over 25 years. After high school, he served in the military for nearly 18 years before being medically discharged due to injuries in the line of duty. While in the military, he served in peacetime and combat operations being awarded multiple awards for his leadership and “valor in the face of danger.”
While on active duty in the Marine Corps, Coon sensed God’s call to the ministry and he enrolled in college to receive his pastoral training. Coon has served as a youth pastor, music pastor, Christian school administrator and senior pastor in various churches from Massachusetts to South Carolina to Los Angeles. Prior to coming to Lawton, Coon ministered in Nebraska, Kansas, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Coon’s heartbeat is that of a pastor. He loves church and continues to have a passion for ministering to people in the community and surrounding areas. Coon understands that through the roller-coaster of life’s journey his faith has helped him maintain a close-knit fellowship with God. He strives to help his church family and community experience this same stability through faith in Jesus Christ and reliance on His promises and provision, according to a press release.
His heart and passion for God are evident in his desire to introduce others to Christ and see them grow in their relationship with Him, according to a press release.
Coon is married to the former Kimberly Cramer of Sanford, Fla. They have two sons, ages 28 and 26 and one daughter, 17.
Sunday services are at 10 and 11 a.m.