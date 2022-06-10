EDMOND — The Rev. Dr. Eugene W. Schneider III, St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton, is on the ballot for Oklahoma District president of the Oklahoma District Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod.
The synod will meet Friday and Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn and Edmond Conference Center.
Speakers include the Rev. Dr. Matthew Harrison, Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod president, The Rev. Dr. Benjamin Ball, Synod representative and Central Region vice president and the Rev. Michael Newman, president of the Texas District Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod. Church workers and delegates from the synod congregations across the state will gather to conduct business, elect officers and share information along with opportunities for worship, inspiration and fellowship.
The Rev. Barrie Henke, Oklahoma District president for the past 14 years, will preside over the convention. Nominees for Oklahoma District president are the Rev. Mark R. Muenchow, Messiah Lutheran Church, Oklahoma City; the Rev. David R. Nehrenz, Trinity Lutheran Church, Norman; and the Rev. Dr. Eugene W. Schneider III, St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton.
On the ballot for first vice president are the Rev. Christopher D. Hall, Grace Lutheran Church, Tulsa; the Rev. Mark R. Muenchow, Messiah Lutheran Church, Oklahoma City; and the Rev. Dwayne J. Schroeder, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Enid.
The convention theme “Burning Hearts... Open Lips... Joyful Witness!” is based on Luke 24:31-36, the Emmaus disciples encountering the Risen Christ! It speaks clearly about the unique work of the Christian church. “Then they told what had happened on the road, and how he was known to them in the breaking of the bread. As they were talking about these things, Jesus himself stood among them, and said to them, ‘Peace to you!’” (Luke 24:35,36).
The community is invited to attend the opening worship service, hosted by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, at 7 p.m. Friday at the Edmond Conference Center.