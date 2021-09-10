Time is a funny thing. As Einstein said, it’s all relative. For one person a day can feel like an hour, for another it can feel like a week.
And it only gets more complicated the more time you add. But there is one steady indicator of time’s passage — loss. The passing of decades can be measured by the absence of those who used to be with us.
When John and Helen Jones recently looked at a list of charter members for St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, which was founded 60 years ago, they were reminded of just how much time has passed.
“As far as we know, we’re the last remaining charter members in Lawton,” Helen said, noting it’s possible some who had been members of the military and moved away could still be alive.
“If they are, no one knows where they are and no one has heard from them,” Helen said.
Helen’s parents were among the original Lawtonians. They helped form Centenary United Methodist Church, a church Helen attended for years. That is, until one summer while her new husband, John, was away at training for the U.S. Army Reserves.
“I was invited to attend a church meeting at Pecan Grove Elementary, so my mother and I went,” Helen said.
That meeting was one of the first meetings of a group that was forming what would eventually be St. Paul’s. When John returned from training, she mentioned how much she had enjoyed the atmosphere of this soon-to-be church. Maybe it was due in part to how many teachers were involved. Being a teacher herself, Helen felt at home.
“My principal was actually heavily involved with the organization and when I went back to work on Monday, he hit me up two or three times,” Helen said.
John had felt like Centenary wasn’t as open to putting younger people in positions of leadership and saw the move to a brand-new church as a welcome one.
“Looking back on when the church was being organized, the leadership was primarily teachers. And when they want to do something, they get it done,” John said. “We joined on the very last Sunday that they were accepting charter members. There was something about that group that was contagious. They were open, they were friendly and they all wanted to move in the same direction.”
After officially chartering in 1960, the church broke ground on a building in 1961. Up until December 1961, meetings were held at the Pecan Grove Elementary School, according to John, who will be speaking at the church’s 60th anniversary celebration this Saturday, at Cameron University. A fitting location, since the very first meeting of the church actually took place in the band room at what was then Cameron State Agricultural College.
“Of course challenges come when you’ve been a church for 60 years. I think we had around 900 people join within the first 10 years. What’s kept us here is that anytime those challenges do come up, the church does a good job of addressing them,” John said.
Helen and John were involved in different aspects of the church through the years. Helen taught Sunday school and later became the Sunday school superintendent. John, by his own admission, has been involved in nearly every role at the church.
“It’s still a friendly church, we’ve been through so many things. We’ve been uphill and downhill. John’s not on too many committees now because he felt like younger people should be invited to do that,” Helen said.
While time has reduced the names of the living on the list of charter members, John and Helen are still going strong. And both are still proud to call themselves members of St. Paul’s.
“You know, reading the list of charter members now, most of them are deceased except my husband and me,” Helen said. “When we first started going to St. Paul’s we had only been married a year, now we’re some of the last original members left.”