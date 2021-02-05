First Baptist West, in partnership with Comanche-Cotton Baptist Association, will host a one-day seminar, “Parenting in 2021: Raising a Digital Generation” on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Seminar will be led by Rita Murray, a nationally renowned educational psychologist who is a former CEO of a major energy company and serves on the faculty of the University of Oklahoma.
“Parenting in 2021” will give Murray an opportunity to speak directly to the intricacies of engaging a generation that has never known life without social media and electronic devices. She also will spend time offering practical guidance for ensuring online safety for children and raising awareness of the dangers they encounter on a regular basis.
Topics may include: “Understand ‘the generations among us’”; “Communications pathways and pitfalls”; “What the Bible says about technology”; and “Create a ‘Tech-wise family’ household.”
“In our planning sessions, the children’s and preschool leaders in our church have raised concerns about the roles that social media and electronic devices increasingly play in the lives of the younger generations, namely our children and grandchildren,” said Patrick Duncan, the First Baptist West pastor of Worship and Family Ministries.
“If you have children or grandchildren, or if you interact with young people on a regular basis, this one-day seminar will be invaluable,” Duncan said. “Social media and digital devices have divided generations in an unprecedented way. We are planning for this seminar to be an informative, biblically sound discussion aimed at bridging this gap.”
The morning session is for the entire family. This session will include a time of praise and worship, and then Murray will address the whole family and talk about the impact technology is having on families across generational divides. The afternoon’s presentation will be devoted to parents and will include a town hall question-and-answer session.
Activities will be scheduled for children under the age of 10 during the entire seminar and for children and youth of all ages during the afternoon session.
Cost for the seminar is $10 per family, which includes lunch and childcare. The doors will open for check-in beginning at 9:15 a.m. and the event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Social distancing will be maintained with attendees to be seated in both the sanctuary and fellowship hall. Masks will be required.
Individuals or families interested in attending the seminar can register online at firstbaptistwest.com. For more information, call the church at (580) 536-4227. Registration deadline is Feb. 14.