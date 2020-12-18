Deyo Mission Baptist Church will hold Christmas Eve service
Deyo Mission Baptist Church, 1407 Deyo Mission Rd, will hold a parking lot service at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve featuring a Christmas play.
Holiday Community Dinner to
held Saturday at St. John’s
St. John’s Missionary’s Outreach/Inreach Ministry will hold a free Holiday Community Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday that is open to the public. It will be located at the church, 1504 SW NH Jones Ave, and will be a pick up and go dinner.
House of Bread Ministry collecting
gifts for ‘Hope for Christ’
The House of Bread Ministry will be collecting gifts for their “Hope for Christ” on Friday and Saturday outside of the Old Navy in Central Mall, 200 SW C. The gifts are for low income families and will be distributed to Lawton, Geronimo and the surrounding areas.
For more information, please call 647-0054 or 280-9920.
