The Lawton Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, along with several local spiritual leaders, will hose “Come Let Us Reason Together: an Open and Candid Dialogue on Race, Religion, Relations and Reconciliation,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
This round table discussion will feature speakers from local churches, community organizations, the Lawton Police department and the community at large. The speakers are coming together to “share life experiences and perspectives moving toward reconciliation.”
The event will be free to watch on Facebook live. It can be viewed by visiting the Facebook pages of Abundant Life Christian Church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and the United in Christ Discipleship International Church.