The Knights of Columbus, Council 1287, will be serving a breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the St. Mary’s School cafeteria, 611 SW A Ave. This will be a combination of drive-up and limited inside seating. Masks will be required. Menu will be listed outside the building, donations appreciated.
