I matter, you matter, we matter.
During a three-day “Kingdom Hoops” basketball camp last week, 130 kids ages 7-18 were not only able to improve their basketball skills, but also their relationship with Jesus.
“We use whatever sport we have to spread the love of Jesus Christ,” Daniel Wall, recreation director of Dayspring Community Church, said.
During the basketball portion of the camp, the church was supported by local people in the community who have vast knowledge of basketball, Wall said, as well as two professional basketball players: Josh Young and DeAnthony Bowden.
The devotional portion of Kingdom Hoops was divided into three sections for the three days of the camp: I matter, you matter, we matter.
The first day was “I matter.”
Wall said they told the kids “how they matter in God’s eye, how they are created in his image and that he loves them.”
On the second day, the kids learned about the power of words and how everybody should treat each other with kindness.
“As we submit to God, all of us are coming together as a body of Christ,” Wall said about the third day. The curriculum, according to Wall, was developed by Pastor Robert Smith.
“Our goal is to offer high-quality camps at a low cost,” Wall said. “We never turn any kids away. Many of them are on scholarships.”
And the planning for the next camp is already in progress. In July, there will be a Brazilian jiu jitsu camp, with the help of two professionals who have black belts.
