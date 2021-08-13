The House of Bread Ministry is seeking back-to-school donations and volunteers to help staff donation drives and ministry activities.
The first opportunity will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Sam’s Club parking lot, 802 N. Sheridan.
House of Bread and Spread the Word Ministry will hold a donation drive for back to school items. Backpacks, pens, paper, pencils, sanitizers, masks, Kleenex and food items are needed.
To signup for volunteer opportunities or to learn more, call 657-0054 or 280-9920.