House of Bread looking for donations Apr 27, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The House of Bread Ministry is currently seeking donations for its homeless ministry. If you would like to make a donation, please cal 647-0054 or 280-9920. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Collections Articles1 dies from COVID-19 in Comanche CountyDrive-in services allowed to start in LawtonProperty damage spree leads to detention for suspected mentally ill womanLewd nudes sent, received send accused man to jailWoman claims attempted road rapeMan killed in Feb. 2 shed fire identifiedLawton will follow state lead, allow personal care businesses to reopenBank vault falls on woman MondayMcMahon Tomlinson beeps the bluesMachete attack may have been result of robbery attempt CollectionsLincoln Elementary School holds support parade for kidsConstitution readers share their mask photosHealthcare HeroesVeterans look over their colored picturesMedical field heros honored