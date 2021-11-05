A local organization hopes to make Christmas a little brighter for some area residents through its Hope for Christmas program.
Sign up for Hope for Christmas will be held from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th. Those needing assistance with Christmas should bring an ID and fill out an application.
The person’s information will be added to an angel tree in Central Mall for residents to take and provide gifts for.
For more information, call 580-248-8519 or 580-647-0054.