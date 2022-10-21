FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church, 307 Martin Street, will have a Fall Bazaar next month.
FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church, 307 Martin Street, will have a Fall Bazaar next month.
The bazaar will be held in the church fellowship hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5.
A brisket dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. The price will be $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under.
On Saturday, a baked potato luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The price will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 years old and under.
A variety of crafts, baked goods, Rada Cutlery, and “white elephant” items will be available for purchase. Donations for tickets will be taken on a quilt and pillow shams.
All proceeds will go to the church mission projects.