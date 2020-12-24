Fletcher church service canceled Dec 24, 2020 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Little Washita United Methodist Church, 15838 NE King Road in Fletcher, has canceled its traditional Christmas Eve service due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.For more information, call 591-2833. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fletcher Church Service Christmas Eve Little Washita United Methodist Church Liturgy Pandemic Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesTrio tapped with $20,000 bonds for stolen property sale attempt in ElginLawton police seeking meth mothers for exposing their newborns to the drugLawton man sought for break-in of ex-girlfriend's homeCity of Lawton will finalize purchase of Central MallStabbing victim dies, cause scrutinizedDog lost on Fort Sill as expectant mother hopes for Christmas miracleLawton man out on bond for drug dealing accusations charged with selling fatal overdoseFort Sill trainees depart for holiday leaveTwo robberies of same Lawton store, clerkLawton man accused of trafficking Fentanyl CollectionsLawton Christmas lightsMedicine Park Christmas ParadeWreaths Across AmericaHow to cook a Thanksgiving dinnerLawton Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club gather gifts for distributionFletcher Christmas doin'sHealthcare Heros Day